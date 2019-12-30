Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2019: DGLY,MAXR, BLIN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.64%

AAPL +0.58%

IBM -1.33%

CSCO -0.40%

GOOG -1.04%

Technology stocks were falling in Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining nearly 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping more than 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Digital Ally (DGLY) climbed over 1% after the video imaging and storage company Monday said it received a US patent for its computer recognition software allowing traffic authorities to scan film frame by frame to identify and capture legible markings on vehicles. The company received five other patents during 2019, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Maxar Technologies (MAXR) climbed nearly 18% after announcing the $765 million sale of its MDA aerospace and defense unit in Canada to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital for CAD1 billion. Maxar is planning to use the net proceeds to pay down debt after the deal closes, subject to regulatory approvals in the US and Canada and other conditions.

(-) Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) dropped 6.8%, reversing a 19% advance soon after Monday's opening bell that followed the website and e-commerce software firm swing to a fiscal Q4 profit of $0.18 per share compared with a $12.09-per-net loss during the same quarter last year.

