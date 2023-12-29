News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2023: KSCP, GMM, BABA, GOOG

December 29, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Knightscope (KSCP) reported Friday an expansion contract with a casino in Detroit for six autonomous security robots, bringing the total number of robots under contract for the client to 14. Its shares fell 0.4%.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) shares slumped 50% after the company said it was selling 1.4 million shares to two institutional investors for $10 million in gross proceeds.

Alibaba (BABA) is facing a fine of 1 billion yuan ($140.7 million) after losing an antimonopoly case to JD.com (JD), several media outlets reported. Alibaba shares were slightly higher and JD.com was up 1.1%.

Alphabet (GOOG) subsidiary Google has reached a preliminary settlement over a $5 billion lawsuit alleging its analytics, cookies and apps secretly tracked the internet use of millions of people, Reuters reported Thursday. Alphabet shares were down 0.2%.

