Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2023: JBL, GLOB, ALRM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently down 0.7%.

Jabil (JBL) lowered its fiscal Q2 outlook after completing the $2.2 billion sale of its mobility business to BYD Electronic (International) earlier than expected. Jabil was slightly advancing pre-bell.

Globant (GLOB) was marginally higher after saying it has acquired Brazil-based consultancy Iteris Holding.

Alarm.com (ALRM) and Vivint said they settled all outstanding litigation and signed a long-term intellectual property license agreement. Alarm.com was up more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.