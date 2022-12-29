Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2022: XLK, SOXX, GRFX, IRNT, MSTR

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday's premarket activity. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose more than 1% while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 1.7%.

Graphex Group (GRFX) climbed by more than 9% after it said its Graphex Technologies subsidiary has entered into a non-binding deal with Reforme Group to form a joint venture that will supply graphite materials for the production of batteries for the global electric vehicle market.

IronNet (IRNT) said it has received a notification from the New York Stock Exchange for failing to to file its quarterly report for the quarter ended Oct. 31 with the SEC. IronNet said the notification does not have an immediate effect on its listing, and that it has until June 20, 2023 to file the report and regain compliance. Shares gained more than 5% in recent premarket trading.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) added more than 2% after saying it has increased its bitcoin holdings by 2,500.

