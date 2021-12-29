Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2021: ROKU,CALX,FVRR,ASTR

Technology stocks have turned higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday after the streaming video company said it was expanding its Roku TV Ready certification program through new partner adoptions and international expansion into the UK, Canada and Mexico. Polk Audio and Westinghouse are slated to join the certification program early next year, joining Element, JVC, Pheanoo and Philips, which all signed on during 2021.

Calix (CALX) rose 14.5% on Wednesday, earlier climbing 17% to a best-ever $80.03 a share after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud software and systems company will replace CIT Group (CIT) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Jan. 4.

Fiverr International (FVRR) declined about 2.1% this afternoon. The Israeli e-commerce platform company released its new Inspire visual discovery and ideation feature, which the company said will help personalize and better interact with online content by "liking" it and bookmarking it for future reference.

Astra Space (ASTR) slid over 14% after Kerrisdale Capital said it was shorting the company's stock, contending in a Wednesday tweet the space-launch company was "bleeding cash trying to build hundreds of puny, unreliable rockets for a nonexistent (market)." Astra Space did not immediately respond to the Kerrisdale remarks but earlier this month announced plans to carry its first satellite into orbit for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in January from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

