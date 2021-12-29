Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2021: CALX, LPL, DIDI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.13% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.32%.

Calix (CALX) was climbing past 8% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the opening of trading on Jan. 4, 2022.

LG Display (LPL) was up more than 5% after it unveiled its next-generation OLED television technology OLED EX.

Didi Global (DIDI) is planning to adopt a mechanism known as "listing by introduction" that will allow it to list shares in Hong Kong as it prepares to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter. Didi was over 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.