Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2020: VUZI,NNDM,SNAP

Technology stocks were starting to lose more ground, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.4% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was down 0.5%.

In company news, Vuzix (VUZI) fell 6.7% on Tuesday despite the wearable display and computing devices announcing a follow-on order from an unnamed European reseller for its M400 smart glasses, in a deal expected to generate around $300,000 in revenue. Vuzi said more customers in the manufacturing, field service and healthcare industries have been using smart glasses to support their business operations amid travel restrictions and other limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among advancers, Snap (SNAP) rose 5% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday raised its price target on the photo and video sharing platform by $23 to $70 a share and reiterating its buy rating on the company's stock.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) climbed 4.2% after Tuesday saying it sold one of its DragonFly LDM additive manufacturing systems to an unidentified research institution in the Pacific Rim focusing on plasma physics and engineering that is planning to use the technology to produce high-performance multi-layered electronic parts.

