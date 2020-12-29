Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2020: PS, SINA, AVLR, XLK, IYW

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.48% higher and the iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW) was up 0.69% in recent trading.

Shareholder Akaris Global said in a letter to Pluralsight (PS) that it intends to vote against the recently announced proposed sale of the company to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share in cash. Pluralsight was climbing past 1% in recent trading.

Sina (SINA) was down 0.4% after saying it will deliver authorization notices to shareholders who have validly objected to the previously announced merger transaction with New Wave Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary, which was approved at an extraordinary general meeting held on Dec. 23.

Avalara (AVLR) was up 0.2% after saying it has agreed to acquire Inposia Solutions, a German software company.

