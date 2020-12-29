Technology Sector Update for 12/29/2020: INTC,VUZI,NNDM,SNAP

Technology stocks were ending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.4% in late trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pared its prior decline to less than 0.1%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) was 5.5% higher after the chipmaker Tuesday said it looks forward "to engaging with Third Point LLC" following reports the activist hedge fund is urging the company to explore its strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of underperforming units. According to a letter to the company seen by CNBC, Third Point said the company should consider divesting "failed acquisitions" and blamed a "loss of manufacturing leadership and other missteps" for declining market share in its core markets.

Snap (SNAP) rose 5.3% after Goldman Sachs Tuesday raised its price target for the photo and video sharing platform by $23 to $70 a share and reiterating its buy rating for the company's stock.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) climbed 5.5% after Tuesday saying it sold one of its DragonFly LDM additive manufacturing systems to an unidentified research institution in the Pacific Rim focusing on plasma physics and engineering that is planning to use the technology to produce high-performance multi-layered electronic parts.

Vuzix (VUZI) fell 9.5% on Tuesday despite the wearable display and computing devices announcing a follow-on order from an unnamed European reseller for its M400 smart glasses, in a deal expected to generate around $300,000 in revenue. Vuzi said more customers in the manufacturing, field service and healthcare industries have been using smart glasses to support their business operations amid travel restrictions and other limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

