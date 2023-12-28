Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2023: SATS, FKWL, DATS, WLDS

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 0.1%.

In corporate news, EchoStar (SATS) is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 2, replacing DISH Network (DISH). EchoStar shares spiked about 7%.

Franklin Wireless (FKWL) shares jumped 8.1% after stakeholder Sinnet Capital urged the company to return cash to shareholders through a special dividend and a stock buyback.

DatChat (DATS) surged 53% after it said Thursday it has released its Habytat artificial intelligence social gaming platform and developer program for game designers and content creators.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) said Thursday it will jointly design a prototype for defense use cases with an undisclosed defense company. Its shares gained 11%.

