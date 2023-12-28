Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2023: FKWL, DATS, WLDS

Tech stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Franklin Wireless (FKWL) shares jumped 9% after Sinnet Capital, which owns a 3.2% stake in the broadband equipment maker, urged the company to return cash to shareholders through a special dividend and a stock buyback.

DatChat (DATS) surged 49% after it said Thursday it has released its Habytat artificial intelligence social gaming platform and developer program for game designers and content creators.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) said Thursday it will jointly design a prototype for defense use cases with an undisclosed defense company. Its shares spiked 8%.

