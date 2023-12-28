News & Insights

Technology
DOYU

Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2023: DOYU, SATS, DISH, SPGI, VNET, XLK, XSD

December 28, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were both gaining 0.3% recently.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it would repurchase up to $20 million in American depositary shares over 12 months starting Jan. 1.

EchoStar (SATS) is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 2, replacing Dish Network (DISH), the S&P (SPGI) Dow Jones Indices said. EchoStar was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Vnet Group (VNET) was over 2% higher after saying it has closed a previously announced $299 million equity investment from Success Flow International Investment and Choice Faith Group Holdings.

