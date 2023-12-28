Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2023: DOYU, SATS, DISH, SPGI, VNET, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were both gaining 0.3% recently.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it would repurchase up to $20 million in American depositary shares over 12 months starting Jan. 1.

EchoStar (SATS) is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 2, replacing Dish Network (DISH), the S&P (SPGI) Dow Jones Indices said. EchoStar was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Vnet Group (VNET) was over 2% higher after saying it has closed a previously announced $299 million equity investment from Success Flow International Investment and Choice Faith Group Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.