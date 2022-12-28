Technology
NNDM

Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2022: NNDM, SOPA, TSM, GRRR

December 28, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining on Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index retreating 1.5%.

In company news, Nano Dimension (NNDM) slipped 1.5%. The additive electronics company said it sold two of its 3D Fabrica 2.0 Systems to Accumold, an injection molding company that had been using a beta version of the 3-D microprinter since last May. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Society Pass (SOPA) fell 2.2% after the software firm said its Thoughtful Media subsidiary in Thailand has acquired Indonesian creative design and branding agency More Media. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) slid about 1.7% following a Digitimes Asia report the chipmaker could see revenue drop 15% during its first quarter compared with the current December quarter, citing industry sources who blamed declining capacity utilization rates at the company's production facilities.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) gained almost 40% after saying late Tuesday it was negotiating with an undisclosed Middle Eastern government to provide cybersecurity technology for one or more cities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM
SOPA
TSM
GRRR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.