Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2021: LVO, AEY, RDWR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.20% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.55%.

LiveOne (LVO) was rallying past 10% after saying it entered a binding letter of intent to exclusively license Trader2B's technology and platform to gamify LiveOne's services, and for an exclusive option to acquire Trader2B.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) was up more than 9% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, improving on a loss of $0.09 a year earlier.

Radware (RDWR) was slightly higher after saying it will deliver cloud security to security platform provider Armis for its Amazon Web Services environment.

