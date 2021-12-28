Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2021: CNXC,YOU,AEY

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday slipping 0.6%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Concentrix (CNXC) fell 0.6% after late Monday saying it has closed its purchase of rival CX design engineering firm PK, with its overall investment totaling around $1.6 billion, including its acquisition of a majority stake in PK from private-equity investors Carlyle Group (CG). Concentrix previously said it expects the acquired business to add about $0.50 per share in non-GAAP net income and around $530 million in revenue to the company over the next 12 months.

Clear Secure (YOU) rose 2.1% after United Airlines (UAL) overnight disclosed a 5.1% stake in the biometric travel-documents verification company, with its United Airlines Ventures unit owning 777,147 Clear Secure shares plus fully vested warrants to acquire slightly more than 3.2 million shares exercisable at $0.00 per share. United Airlines Ventures also holds warrants to acquire up to 3.74 million shares that have not yet vested, according to its Form SC 13G regulatory filing.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) climbed over 10% after the telecommunications equipment manufacturer reported net income of $0.05 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 31, reversing a $0.09 per share loss during the same quarter last year earlier, while revenue grew 61.5% year-over-year to $19.7 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.