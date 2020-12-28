Technology Sector Update for 12/28/2020: NNDM, WB, JG, SOXX, XLK

Technology firms were up during pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both gained 1%.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) retreated more than 9% after agreeing to sell about 33.3 million American depositary shares to investors at $7.50 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of about $250 million.

Weibo (WB) also slipped more than 1% after reporting Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 per share, down from $0.77 per share a year earlier but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.60.

Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) gained more than 6% after partnering with Nice Tuan, a Chinese community group-buying e-commerce platform, to support the latter's user growth.

