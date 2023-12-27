Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2023: MU, SWVL, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.8% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) reached a global settlement with China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit on an intellectual property theft lawsuit, according to media reports. Micron Technology was marginally advancing pre-bell.

Swvl Holdings (SWVL) said it has been notified of its noncompliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's $1-per-share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Swvl Holdings was up more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

Apple's (AAPL) outgoing product design head, Tang Tan, is set to join design firm LoveFrom, which is led by fellow designer Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Apple was marginally declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.