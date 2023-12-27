News & Insights

Technology
MU

Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2023: MU, SWVL, AAPL, XLK, XSD

December 27, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.8% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) reached a global settlement with China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit on an intellectual property theft lawsuit, according to media reports. Micron Technology was marginally advancing pre-bell.

Swvl Holdings (SWVL) said it has been notified of its noncompliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's $1-per-share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Swvl Holdings was up more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

Apple's (AAPL) outgoing product design head, Tang Tan, is set to join design firm LoveFrom, which is led by fellow designer Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Apple was marginally declining pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU
SWVL
AAPL
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.