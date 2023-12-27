News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2023: MSTR, AAPL, ROI, KULR

December 27, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Tech stocks were edging lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was fractionally higher.

In corporate news, MicroStrategy (MSTR) on Wednesday disclosed the purchase of $615.7 million worth of bitcoins during a roughly one-month period starting Nov. 30. Its shares jumped 11%.

Apple (AAPL) secured a temporary stay that pauses the International Trade Commission's order to ban imports of certain Apple smartwatches that were found to infringe patents held by Masimo (MASI), according to a Wednesday decision from the US Court of Appeals. Masimo shares slumped 5.1%, and Apple declined marginally.

RiskOn International (ROI) said Wednesday it expects to unveil on Jan. 3 a new generative artificial intelligence platform and also a partnership with its principal technology partner. Its shares skyrocketed 190%.

KULR Technology (KULR) shares gained 3.5% after it said Wednesday it received an initial purchase order from a space exploration company for battery safety testing services.

