Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2023: AAPL, MASI, KULR, RR

December 27, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) fractionally higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) secured a temporary stay that pauses the International Trade Commission's order to ban imports of certain Apple smartwatches that were found to infringe patents held by Masimo (MASI), according to a Wednesday decision from the US Court of Appeals. Masimo shares slumped 6%, and Apple rose marginally.

KULR Technology (KULR) shares jumped 5.3% after it said Wednesday it received an initial purchase order from a space exploration company for battery safety testing services.

Richtech Robotics (RR) said Wednesday that underwriters of its recently closed initial public offering partially exercised an overallotment option to buy 42,563 additional class B shares at $5 each, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $212,815. Richtech shares spiked 7.6%.

