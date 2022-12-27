Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLK, SOXX, HIMX, AAPL, PTON

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) retreated 0.5%.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) inched down 0.3% after announcing a partnership with Novatek Microelectronics to showcase an ultralow power pre-roll Artificial Intelligence, or AI, offering for battery surveillance cameras at CES 2023.

Apple (AAPL) was decreasing 0.3% after its Japan unit has reportedly been hit with 14 billion yen ($105 million) in additional taxes, with authorities finding that bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists were incorrectly exempted from consumption tax.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was inching up 0.1% after saying it will sell both a refurbished Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ at discounts of up to $500 starting Monday.

