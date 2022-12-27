Technology
MTEK

Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2022: MTEK, GDYN, RBLX

December 27, 2022 — 01:59 pm EST

Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.4% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Maris-Tech (MTEK) added almost 13% after saying it received an order for its Jupiter AI platform from an Israeli defense contractor valued at around $1.1 million, marking its largest order yet.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) gained 3.2% after the data analytics and digital consulting company said it was acquiring privately held cloud services firm Mutual Mobile. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Roblox (RBLX) declined 1% after GF Securities cut its stock rating for the online entertainment platform company to accumulate from buy previously and also reduced its price target for Roblox shares by $8.19 to $26.94.

