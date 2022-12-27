Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2022: LDOS, MTEK, GDYN, RBLX

Technology stocks pared a portion of its prior Tuesday declines, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 1.8% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Leidos Holdings (LDOS) gained 0.7% after the data services company late last week secured a $102.2 million contract from the US Defense Health Agency, according to a Friday notice posted on a Pentagon website. Work under the five-year agency contract will begin Feb. 1 from the company's offices in Frederick, Maryland.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) added 17% after saying it received an order for its Jupiter AI platform from an Israeli defense contractor valued at around $1.1 million, marking its largest order yet.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) gained 4% after the data analytics and digital consulting company said it was acquiring privately held cloud services firm Mutual Mobile. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Roblox (RBLX) declined 1.6% after GF Securities cut its stock rating for the online entertainment platform company to accumulate from buy previously and also reduced its price target for Roblox shares by $8.19 to $26.94.

