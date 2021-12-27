Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2021: GDDY,VUZI,VZ,GFS,AMD

Technology stocks were leading the Monday markets higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.6%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, GoDaddy (GDDY) jumped to a 9.2% advance after The Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Starboard Value had acquired a 6.5% stake in the web services company valued at around $800 million. Starboard is expected to use its influence to improve the company's performance, according to the newspaper.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) gained 3.7% after the semiconductor components company said chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will buy nearly $2.1 billion of its wafers under an expanded three-year contract beginning next year. Advanced Micro Devices previously agreed to acquire $1.6 billion worth of GlobalFoundries' wafers between 2022 through 2024. Advanced Micro shares were 5.2% higher in recent trading.

Vuzix (VUZI) was up 1.5%, giving back most of a 10% gain earlier Monday after the consumer electronics company announced an agreement to use Verizon's (VZ) 5G and edge computing technologies to provide augmented reality services for sports and gaming. Financial details were not disclosed. Verizon shares were little changed this afternoon.

