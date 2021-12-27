Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2021: GDDY, DIDI, MTTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.48% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.42%

Activist investor Starboard Value has acquired a 6.5% stake in web services provider GoDaddy (GDDY) worth approximately $800 million, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. GoDaddy was recently gaining over 3% in value.

Didi Chuxing (DIDI) has blocked employees from selling shares in the Chinese ride hailing company indefinitely, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Didi was recently up more than 1%.

Matterport (MTTR) said Peter Presunka has been named chief accounting officer, effective Dec. 20. Matterport was over 2% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.