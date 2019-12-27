Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2019: SRAX, QTT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.40%

AAPL: +0.48%

IBM: +0.29%

CSCO: +0.21%

GOOG: Flat

Technology heavyweights were flat to higher in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) SRAX (SRAX), which was up more than 4% after it extended the expiration for its special dividend right from Dec. 31, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, on or before 5 pm ET.

In other sector news:

(+) Japan Display is in talks with Apple (AAPL) and electronics manufacturer Sharp regarding the sale of its main smartphone screen manufacturing facility in Hakusan City for up to JPY90 billion ($821.8 million), the Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing sources. Both Apple and Sharp are discussing how they will divide ownership of the facility, sources told the newspaper. Apple was marginally gaining in recent trading.

(-) Qutoutiao (QTT) was declining more than 1% after it responded to "false and misleading statements" made in a report published by Wolfpack Research on Dec. 10, saying the comments were based on "numerous factual errors and an overall misunderstanding" of its business.

