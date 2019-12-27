Technology Sector Update for 12/27/2019: FB,AXE,WCC,CMBM,QTT

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.25%

AAPL +0.14%

IBM +0.41%

CSCO -0.09%

GOOG -0.47%

Technology stocks continued to edge higher, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 posting a nearly 0.2% advance on Friday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping almost 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Facebook (FB) was narrowly higher in late Friday trade. Swiss finance minister Ueli Maurer reportedly slammed the social network company's cryptocurrency proposal, telling broadcaster SRF that Libra has little chance of succeeding in its current form. "Central banks will not accept the basket of currencies underpinning it," Maurer said, concluding, "The project, in this form, has thus failed."

In other sector news:

(+) Anixter International (AXE) was 3% higher after the copper and fiber optic cabling company Friday said it was "carefully" reviewing an increased $93.50 per share buyout offer from Wesco International (WCC). Wesco late Thursday added an extra $3.50 to its bid, now offering $63 in cash and 0.2397 of a Wesco share plus $16.65 through a newly created class of perpetual preferred stock for each Anixter share. Private equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Monday raised its all-cash offer for Anixter by $5 to $86 per share Monday.

(+) Cambium Networks (CMBM) climbed fractionally on Friday after Raymond James tweaked its price target for the telecommunications infrastructure company by 50 cents to $9.50 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for Cambium shares.

(-) Qutoutiao (QTT) declined almost 1% after the Chinese mobile content company tried to refute allegations of "fake" revenue and cash reserves made by short-sellers Wolfpack Research in a report earlier this month, contending the assertions were based on "numerous factual errors and an overall misunderstanding" of its business. The company also said it held more than $300 million in cash and equivalents on Sept. 30.

