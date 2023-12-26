News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/26/2023: SSYS, NNDM, HOLI, INTC, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.8% lower recently.

Stratasys (SSYS) was advancing by more than 8% after saying it received a takeover offer from Nano Dimension (NNDM) for $16.50 per share in cash.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) was gaining over 6% in value after saying it received an improved offer by a consortium led by Dazheng Group Acquisition to buy the company for roughly $1.80 billion.

Intel (INTC) agreed to build a $25 billion chip plant in southern Israel after securing $3.2 billion in incentives from the Israeli government, media reports said. Intel was over 2% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

