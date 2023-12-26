News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/26/2023: INTC, SSYS, NNDM, BTCT

December 26, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) jumped 4.5% after it agreed to build a $25 billion chip plant in southern Israel after securing $3.2 billion in incentives from the country's government, according to media reports.

Stratasys (SSYS) shares climbed 13% after the 3D-printing products company received another takeover proposal from rival Nano Dimension (NNDM). Nano Dimension shares gained 4.4%.

BTC Digital (BTCT) said Tuesday it signed subscription agreements with three individual investors to sell 303,497 ordinary shares at $3.342 each for about $1 million in gross proceeds. Its shares tumbled 6.8%.

