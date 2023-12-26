Technology Sector Update for 12/26/2023: CTSH, INTC, SSYS, NNDM, BTCT

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was up 1.8%.

In corporate news, Cognizant (CTSH) shares added 0.4% after Wedbush raised its price target on the company to $85 from $75, saying it expects an effective strategic repositioning under Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar.

Intel (INTC) jumped 5.1% after it agreed to build a $25 billion chip plant in southern Israel after securing $3.2 billion in incentives from the country's government, according to media reports.

Stratasys (SSYS) shares climbed 13% after the 3D-printing products company received another takeover proposal from rival Nano Dimension (NNDM). Nano Dimension shares gained 4.4%.

BTC Digital (BTCT) said Tuesday it signed subscription agreements with three individual investors to sell 303,497 ordinary shares at $3.342 each for about $1 million in gross proceeds. Its shares tumbled 5.8%.

