Technology Sector Update for 12/26/2019: BOSC,IQ,XPER,TIVO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.52%

AAPL +1.36%

IBM -0.08%

CSCO -0.20%

GOOG +0.91%

Technology stocks were advancing in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 posting a 0.5% gain although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping over 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) climbed 1.5% after saying co-CEO Eyal Cohen will be taking over sole control of the Israeli robotics and supply chain services company following the departure of Yuval Viner to pursue other professional interests. Cohen also will be turning over his role as chief financial officer to Hagit Vizner, who has been company controller for the past eight years.

In other sector news:

(+) iQIYI (IQ) rose nearly 2% after the Chinese internet content company Thursday said it has received a pair of certifications from international accreditation agency DNV GL for its iQYI security management and user privacy applications.

(-) Xperi (XPER) was almost 2% lower after a new regulatory filing Thursday showed Xperi (XPER) would receive a $50.8 million break-up fee if set-top technology firm Tivo (TIVO) backs out of the $1.2 billion buyout proposal by the imaging and audio technology company. Tivo would receive a $44 million termination fee if Xperi cancels the all-stock transaction.

