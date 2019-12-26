Technology Sector Update for 12/26/2019: BIDU, SFUN, CLPS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.15%

AAPL: +0.15%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.17%

GOOG: +0.26%

Most technology majors were climbing pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Fang Holdings (SFUN), which was gaining almost 2% in value after it agreed to acquire a stake in China Index Holdings Ltd. from Next Decade Technology and Media Partner Investments Ltd.

In other sector news:

(+) Baidu's (BIDU) cloud storage and software services was ordered by a court in Beijing's Haidian District to pay a 1 million yuan ($143,000) fine for copyright violations. The move is part of China's initiatives to step up its efforts in boosting intellectual property protection, Bloomberg News reported. Baidu was marginally higher in recent trading.

(+) CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) was up almost 1% after the Chinese IT consulting group said it expects strong growth from its Singapore unit following the integration of two recent acquisitions -- Infogain in 2018 and RiDiK in September 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.