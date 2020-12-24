Technology Sector Update for 12/24/2020: JG,ABNB,IBM,ABNB

Technology stocks maintained their Thursday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was posting a 0.8% gain this afternoon.

In company news, Aurora Mobile (JG) finished 3.4% higher, easing from a more than 12% gain earlier Thursday that followed the Chinese "big data" analytics company announced a new partnership with a Taikang Insurance Group subsidiary using artificial intelligence to support the digitalization of its life insurance unit.

IBM (IBM) rose almost 1% on Thursday after saying it has settled its legal fight with Airbnb (ABNB) alleging the short-term property rental company had infringed on some of its patented intellectual property when it failed to reach a license agreement for technology "presenting advertising in an interactive service" and "improved navigation using bookmarks." Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

SolarWinds (SWI) fell 1.6% after Thursday saying it has released updates for all supported versions of its SolarWinds Orion platform in response to the Supernova malware attack believed to be connected to a Russian group. It also issued two hotfix updates last week with security enhancements designed to prevent hackers from inserting a vulnerability allowing them "to compromise the server on which the Orion products run."

