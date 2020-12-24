Technology Sector Update for 12/24/2020: JG, CLDR, INTC, IBM, INTC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were inactive pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were unchanged in recent trading.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was more than 8% higher after saying it has entered into a partnership agreement with Taikang Life Insurance, a unit of Taikang Insurance Group.

Cloudera (CLDR) was climbing past 1% after saying it has completed a covenant lite, $500 million senior secured term loan and the repurchase of its $314 million shares held by Intel (INTC).

IBM (IBM) and Airbnb (ABNB) have settled the patent infringement suit filed by the tech heavyweight against the short-term property rental company earlier this year, the companies said in a joint statement. IBM and Airbnb were slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.