Technology Sector Update for 12/24/2019: SNE, LYFT, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.12%

AAPL: +0.25%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.21%

GOOG: Flat

Top technology stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Sony (SNE) will keep its chip factories running through the holidays for the second consecutive year as the company tries to keep up with the demand for its image sensors used in mobile phone cameras, Bloomberg News reported, citing Terushi Shimizu, head of Sony's semiconductor unit. Sony was flat in recent trading.

(+) Lyft (LYFT) has brought back its pedal-assist bicycles to San Francisco five months after the ride-sharing firm pulled 1,000 units out of the rental space due to battery-related fires, media reported. Lyft was recently trading higher.

(+) A New York state Supreme Court judge struck down New York City's "arbitrary and capricious" law that limits the time Uber (UBER) and Lyft drivers can cruise along the busy streets of the city without passengers, reports said. Uber was marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.