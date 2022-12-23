Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX

December 23, 2022 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly declining recently.

ForgeRock (FORG) was nearly 1% lower early Friday, a day after the company said that the US Department of Justice asked for more information about its planned merger with Thoma Bravo affiliate Project Fortress.

Meta Platforms (META) has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it illegally allowed UK research firm Cambridge Analytica to gain access to Facebook users' data, multiple media reports said Friday, citing court documents. Meta was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
FORG
META
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.