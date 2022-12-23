Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly declining recently.

ForgeRock (FORG) was nearly 1% lower early Friday, a day after the company said that the US Department of Justice asked for more information about its planned merger with Thoma Bravo affiliate Project Fortress.

Meta Platforms (META) has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it illegally allowed UK research firm Cambridge Analytica to gain access to Facebook users' data, multiple media reports said Friday, citing court documents. Meta was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.