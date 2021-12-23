Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2021: MRCY,CRNC,OTEX,OTEX.TO,AAPL

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Mercury Systems (MRCY) jumped out to a 10% gain shortly before Thursday's closing bell following reports activist investors Jana Partners plan to discuss possible options to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale of the defense electronics contractor. Jana Partners owns a 6.5% stake in Mercury Systems and believes the company is undervalued, sources told Bloomberg News.

Cerence (CRNC) rose 9.1% after the edge software components company Thursday announced its "largest contract" ever, with a $149 million deal to provide a European automaker with its connected, conversational artificial intelligence-powered automotive assistant products.

OpenText (OTEX) added 0.8% after it said Thursday that it completed its purchase of software-as-a-service provider Zix, adding it expects the $500 million deal will be accretive to its organic growth and margin dollars. The company will provide updated target models when it reports its fiscal Q2 results

Apple (AAPL) was 0.6% higher, overcoming early weakness that followed reports the tech giant has temporarily closed eight of its retail stores in the US and Canada amid rising cases of COVID-19. The company Apple told Bloomberg it is regularly monitoring conditions and implementing health protocols, including regular employee health checks and deep cleaning.

