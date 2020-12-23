Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2020: LIZI,EQ,SOL

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.2% this afternoon although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was hanging on for a less than 0.1% gain.

In company news, Lizhi (LIZI) still was 10% higher, giving back roughly half of an earlier advance that followed it announcing cooperation agreements with two Chinese automobile manufacturers to explore in-vehicle audio opportunities. Financial details of the pact with GAC AION New Energy Automobile and GAC Motor were not disclosed but Lizhi said the deal will include use of its interactive audio-centric content in several of the automakers' future models.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was 7% lower after the photovoltiac components company announced two new long-term agreements to supply JA Solar Technology and another unidentified solar company with up to 55,200 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon over the next two year. Financial were not disclosed.

ReneSola Power (SOL) dropped 18% after Wednesday disclosing a nearly $20 million private placement of 2.1 million American depository shares with a group of institutional investors at $9.50 apiece. Separately, the company also said it was two ground-mounted solar parks in Romania with a combined capacity of 15.4 megawatts to Alternus Energy Group.

