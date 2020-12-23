Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2020: LIZI, DQ, SOL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.09% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.37% in recent trading.

Lizhi (LIZI) was gaining more than 21% after the interactive audio platform said it reached a cooperation agreement with two Chinese automobile manufacturers.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy signed two long-term agreements with JA Solar's subsidiary and an undisclosed solar company to supply them with high-purity polysilicon. The financial terms of either agreement were not disclosed. Daqo New Energy was more than 4% higher recently.

ReneSola Power (SOL) agreed to sell two ground-mounted solar parks in Romania with a combined capacity of 15.4 megawatts to Alternus Energy Group. Separately, ReneSola announced a deal to sell about 2.1 million ADSs at $9.50 apiece to several institutional investors through a registered direct offering. ReneSola was was declining by more than 9% in recent trading.

