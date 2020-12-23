Technology
LIZI

Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2020: LIZI, DQ, SOL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.09% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.37% in recent trading.

Lizhi (LIZI) was gaining more than 21% after the interactive audio platform said it reached a cooperation agreement with two Chinese automobile manufacturers.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy signed two long-term agreements with JA Solar's subsidiary and an undisclosed solar company to supply them with high-purity polysilicon. The financial terms of either agreement were not disclosed. Daqo New Energy was more than 4% higher recently.

ReneSola Power (SOL) agreed to sell two ground-mounted solar parks in Romania with a combined capacity of 15.4 megawatts to Alternus Energy Group. Separately, ReneSola announced a deal to sell about 2.1 million ADSs at $9.50 apiece to several institutional investors through a registered direct offering. ReneSola was was declining by more than 9% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIZI DQ SOL XLK SOXX

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular