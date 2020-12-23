Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2020: IBM,LIZI,EQ,SOL

Technology stocks lost more ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.2% lower, reversing a small mid-day gain.

In company news, International Business Machines (IBM) was hanging on for a fractional gain amid reports the tech giant has agreed to pay $24.25 million to settle two probes by the Federal Communications Commission into subsidies for connecting schools and libraries to broadband service. The investigations spanned 15 years and focused on allegations that IBM violated E-Rate program rules in projects for the New York City and El Paso, Texas, school districts, Reuters said. The company did not admit any wrongdoing.

Lizhi (LIZI) still was 11% higher, giving back roughly half of an earlier advance that followed it announcing cooperation agreements with two Chinese automobile manufacturers to explore in-vehicle audio opportunities. Financial details of the pact with GAC AION New Energy Automobile and GAC Motor were not disclosed but Lizhi said the deal will include use of its interactive audio-centric content in several of the automakers' future models.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was 9.3% lower this afternoon, retreating from a prior 6.2% rise to a record high of $68.81 a share, after the photovoltiac components company announced two new long-term agreements to supply JA Solar Technology and another unidentified solar company with up to 55,200 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon over the next two years. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ReneSola Power (SOL) dropped 19% after Wednesday disclosing a nearly $20 million private placement of 2.1 million American depository shares with a group of institutional investors at $9.50 apiece, or nearly 21% under Tuesday's closing price. Separately, the company also said it sold two ground-mounted solar parks in Romania with a combined capacity of 15.4 megawatts to Alternus Energy Group.

