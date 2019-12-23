Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2019: SFET,SVT,GSUM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.05%

AAPL +1.47%

IBM +0.03%

CSCO +1.33%

GOOG +0.04%

Technology stocks were advancing in Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising over 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was ahead nearly 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) tumbled 23.5% after Monday pricing a $1.7 million private placement of 269,272 American depositary shares and 260,281 pre-funded warrants at $3.15 each, marking a 23.2% discount to the most recent closing price for the Israeli cyber security firm's stock. The company also issued warrants to buy up to 529,553 ADS through a concurrent private placement.

In other sector news:

(+) Servotronics (SVT) climbed 2.6% after servo-control components company announced plans to hire at least 75 additional employees at its facilities in Elma and Franklinville. The company also said it spent around $2 million on capital projects during 2019, with most of the spending focused on its Advanced Technology Group.

(-) Gridsum Holding (GSUM) slid about 1% after the Chinese data analytics software firm Monday reported a 25.3% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to RMB60.1 million.

