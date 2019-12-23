Technology
SFET

Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2019: SFET,SVT,GSUM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.05%

AAPL +1.47%

IBM +0.03%

CSCO +1.33%

GOOG +0.04%

Technology stocks were advancing in Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising over 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was ahead nearly 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) tumbled 23.5% after Monday pricing a $1.7 million private placement of 269,272 American depositary shares and 260,281 pre-funded warrants at $3.15 each, marking a 23.2% discount to the most recent closing price for the Israeli cyber security firm's stock. The company also issued warrants to buy up to 529,553 ADS through a concurrent private placement.

In other sector news:

(+) Servotronics (SVT) climbed 2.6% after servo-control components company announced plans to hire at least 75 additional employees at its facilities in Elma and Franklinville. The company also said it spent around $2 million on capital projects during 2019, with most of the spending focused on its Advanced Technology Group.

(-) Gridsum Holding (GSUM) slid about 1% after the Chinese data analytics software firm Monday reported a 25.3% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to RMB60.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFET SVT GSUM

Latest Technology Videos

Competition in Streaming Services

Investor focus moves to the streaming wars between Disney+ and Netflix. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Bloxham discusses the potential on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

4 days ago
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular