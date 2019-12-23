Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2019: GSUM, FLT, MSI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.37%

AAPL: +0.34%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: +0.42%

GOOG: +0.40%

Technology giants were rallying pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Gridsum Holding (GSUM), which was down more than 3% even after booking a Q3 net loss per ADS of RMB3.68 ($0.51), narrower than the net loss per ADS of RMB6.29 reported a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) FleetCor (FLT) is facing a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission, which claims the company misled customers about hidden fees in its fuel card promo, the agency said. FleetCor was unchanged in recent trade.

(=) Motorola Solutions (MSI) was flat as the company is delaying taking pre-orders for the its new iteration of the Razr flip phone due to higher-than-expected demand and limited supply.

