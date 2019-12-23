Technology
GSUM

Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2019: GSUM, FLT, MSI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.37%

AAPL: +0.34%

IBM: +0.23%

CSCO: +0.42%

GOOG: +0.40%

Technology giants were rallying pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Gridsum Holding (GSUM), which was down more than 3% even after booking a Q3 net loss per ADS of RMB3.68 ($0.51), narrower than the net loss per ADS of RMB6.29 reported a year ago.

In other sector news:

(=) FleetCor (FLT) is facing a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission, which claims the company misled customers about hidden fees in its fuel card promo, the agency said. FleetCor was unchanged in recent trade.

(=) Motorola Solutions (MSI) was flat as the company is delaying taking pre-orders for the its new iteration of the Razr flip phone due to higher-than-expected demand and limited supply.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSUM FLT MSI MSFT AAPL

Latest Technology Videos

Competition in Streaming Services

Investor focus moves to the streaming wars between Disney+ and Netflix. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Bloxham discusses the potential on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

4 days ago
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular