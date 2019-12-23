Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2019: CTSH,SFET,SVT,GSUM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.01%

AAPL +1.54%

IBM -0.11%

CSCO +1.30%

GOOG -0.06%

Technology stocks advanced during Monday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising over 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was ahead nearly 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) declined fractionally on Monday following reports the technology services company is planning to lay off about 350 senior employees. The company is seeking to lower its costs and shifting its focus to digital from traditional services, the Economic Times of India said, citing unidentified sources.

In other sector news:

(+) Servotronics (SVT) climbed more than 2% after servo-control components company announced plans to hire at least 75 additional employees at its facilities in Elma and Franklinville. The company also said it spent around $2 million on capital projects during 2019, with most of the spending focused on its Advanced Technology Group.

(-) Gridsum Holding (GSUM) slid 2.5% after the Chinese data analytics software firm Monday reported a 25.3% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to RMB60.1 million.

(-) Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) tumbled 23.5% after Monday pricing a $1.7 million private placement of 269,272 American depositary shares and 260,281 pre-funded warrants at $3.15 each, marking a 23.2% discount to the most recent closing price for the Israeli cybersecurity firm's stock. The company also issued warrants to buy up to 529,553 ADS through a concurrent private placement.

