Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2023: CPTN, UBER, SSYS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advancing by 0.3%.

Cepton (CPTN) was over 6% higher after saying it received a non-binding indication of interest from Koito Manufacturing for 100% of the company's shares that it does not already own.

A French commercial court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by thousands of taxi drivers against Uber Technologies (UBER) for alleged unfair competition, a company spokesperson confirmed to MT Newswires. Uber was advancing 0.2% pre-bell.

Stratasys (SSYS) was 0.5% higher after saying its board has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire Dec. 19, 2024.

