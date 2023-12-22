News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2023: CPTN, UBER, SSYS, XLK, XSD

December 22, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advancing by 0.3%.

Cepton (CPTN) was over 6% higher after saying it received a non-binding indication of interest from Koito Manufacturing for 100% of the company's shares that it does not already own.

A French commercial court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by thousands of taxi drivers against Uber Technologies (UBER) for alleged unfair competition, a company spokesperson confirmed to MT Newswires. Uber was advancing 0.2% pre-bell.

Stratasys (SSYS) was 0.5% higher after saying its board has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan that will expire Dec. 19, 2024.

