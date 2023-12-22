Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2023: ANSS, RKLB, META

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Ansys (ANSS) shares jumped 12% after Bloomberg reported late Thursday the company is exploring options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) surged 23% after a company unit won a $515 million contract with an undisclosed US government customer. The contract is for making, delivering, and operating 18 space vehicles.

Italy's financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, have escalated a tax claim against Facebook parent Meta (META) to the European Commission's VAT committee for a technical evaluation, Reuters reported Friday. Meta shares eased 0.2%.

