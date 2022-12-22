Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2022: MU, ZENV, RAMP, XLK, SOXX

December 22, 2022 — 09:08 am EST

Technology stocks were trending lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 1.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was falling more than 1.9%.

Micron Technology (MU) was more than 4% lower after it posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, swinging from net income of $2.16 per share a year earlier.

Zenvia (ZENV) said late Wednesday it secured an extension to make the remaining payments related to its SenseData acquisition. Zenvia was down more than 3% premarket Thursday.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) was up nearly 2%, a day after the company said its board increased its share repurchase program by $100 million to $1.10 billion.

