Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2021: CAMP, AGIL, MX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.38% lower, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down by 0.62%.

CalAmp (CAMP) was shedding more then 16% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted-basis non-GAAP net loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a profit of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a profit of $0.06 per share.

AgileThought (AGIL) was down more than 26% after pricing an offering of 3.6 million Class A shares at $7 per share. The stock closed at $9.21 on Tuesday.

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) was up more than 2% after saying its board authorized a new $75 million share repurchase program and entered a $37.5 million accelerated repurchase agreement.

