Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2020: LSPD,INFY,SMSI

Technology stocks were sharply higher compared with other industry sectors, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbed 1.1%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Lightspeed POS (LSPD) climbed almost 11% after Credit Suisse began coverage of the Canadian software-as-a-service company with an outperform stock rating and a $70 price target.

Infosys (INFY) rose 4.4% after announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Daimler AG that will see Infosys assist with the automaker transforming its operating model across its data center and network and workplace services. The companies also expect the partnership will help Daimler "deepen its focus" on software engineering and creating a fully scalable on-demand digital IT infrastructure.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) slid about 1.1% after the cable and mobile software firm Tuesday said it sold its Moho 2D animation software product line to Lost Marble, the software development firm founded by Moho creator Mike Clifton. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.