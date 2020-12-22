Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2020: INFY, JG, NTAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed during pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.8%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declined 0.1%.

Aurora Mobile (JG), a China-based provider of mobile data services, jumped more than 84% after it said it entered into a partnership agreement with an undisclosed global new energy vehicle maker to deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience.

Infosys (INFY) also gained more than 3% after the company and German automotive manufacturer Daimler AG announced a long-term strategic partnership under which Daimler will transform its IT operating model across workplace services, service desk, data center, and networks together with Infosys.

NetApp (NTAP) added more than 2% after its Chief Financial Officer Michael Berry said Monday he bought 15,000 shares at $63.89 apiece on Dec. 17 for about $958,329.

