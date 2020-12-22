Technology Sector Update for 12/22/2020: CSIQ,LSPD,INFY,SMSI

Technology stocks rose Tuesday, easily outpacing other industry groups, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 0.7% in late trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was 10% higher late in Tuesday trading after saying it sold its remaining 30% stake in the Big Fish SPV and Iron SPV solar projects in Italy to Falck Renewables, its original partner on the projects with a combined peak capacity of more than 290 megawatts. Canadian Solar is expecting to record the sale proceeds before the end of the year.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) climbed almost 11% after Credit Suisse began coverage of the Canadian software-as-a-service company with an outperform stock rating and a $70 price target.

Infosys (INFY) rose 4% after announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Daimler AG that will see Infosys assist with the automaker transforming its operating model across its data center and network and workplace services. The companies also expect the partnership will help Daimler "deepen its focus" on software engineering and creating a fully scalable on-demand digital IT infrastructure.

To the downside, Smith Micro Software (SMSI) slid about 2.1% after the cable and mobile software firm Tuesday said it sold its Moho 2D animation software product line to Lost Marble, the software development firm founded by Moho creator Mike Clifton. Financial terms were not disclosed.

