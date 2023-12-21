News & Insights

Technology
MU

Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2023: MU, BB, KULR, XLK, XSD

December 21, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.8% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $4.73 billion, up from $4.09 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $4.63 billion.

BlackBerry (BB) reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $175 million compared with $169 million a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $180.8 million. BlackBerry was slipping past 4% pre-bell.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) was up more than 5% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 4.5 million common shares at $0.20 each for expected gross proceeds of $900,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU
BB
KULR
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.