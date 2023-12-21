Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2023: MU, BB, KULR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 1.8% higher recently.

Micron Technology (MU) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $4.73 billion, up from $4.09 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $4.63 billion.

BlackBerry (BB) reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $175 million compared with $169 million a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $180.8 million. BlackBerry was slipping past 4% pre-bell.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) was up more than 5% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 4.5 million common shares at $0.20 each for expected gross proceeds of $900,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.